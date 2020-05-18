Veteran actor Lilliput feels that his respect for actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra was often misunderstood as arrogance

Veteran actor Lilliput was last seen in the film Kaamyaab led by actor Sanjay Mishra. The actor was praised for his extended cameo, but he fails to understand what was so special about his performance.
In an interview with a tabloid, Lilliput said that Sanjay Mishra has outdone himself and should win a National Award for the same. As for his performance, the actor said that he feels that he did not perform well and wonders what was so great about it.
Lilliput also narrated another incident where the late Rishi Kapoor met him and wondered why he was not working more often. However, before he could tell him the reason, Rishi Kapoor had left the venue. Lilliput said that he wanted to tell the late actor that he could not grasp the grammar of the industry and that is why he was unable to find work.
