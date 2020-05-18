Veteran actor Lilliput feels that his respect for actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra was often misunderstood as arrogance

Veteran actor Lilliput was last seen in the film Kaamyaab led by actor Sanjay Mishra. The actor was praised for his extended cameo, but he fails to understand what was so special about his performance.

In an interview with a tabloid, Lilliput said that Sanjay Mishra has outdone himself and should win a National Award for the same. As for his performance, the actor said that he feels that he did not perform well and wonders what was so great about it.

Lilliput further said that while on the sets he would just stick to his job and not seek company and acceptance of the others. The actor said that although he was respected, his behaviour at times could have created misunderstanding with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. The actor said that he respected both the actors and could never talk to them on their level. He said that his respect would transcend the normal and lead to misunderstandings. Lilliput said that we think of them as Gods and they think of us as arrogant. He said that it was up to him to clear the air but he did not.

Lilliput also narrated another incident where the late Rishi Kapoor met him and wondered why he was not working more often. However, before he could tell him the reason, Rishi Kapoor had left the venue. Lilliput said that he wanted to tell the late actor that he could not grasp the grammar of the industry and that is why he was unable to find work.

