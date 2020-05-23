Tiger Shroff dreams of walking out of quarantine in style, shares video

Who else is desperately waiting for the lockdown to get over, so that we can start living our usual life again? Tiger Shroff definitely is. Given that hectic schedules that actors live, it has to be the first time that they're on such a long break.

Tiger is already dreaming of walking out of the quarantine in style, and how! He took to Instagram to share a video of himself walking towards the lift at a hotel, bare-body, while the onlookers look at him in admiration. "Walking outta quarantine like this… i hope," he wrote. Pretty sure that's what everyone has been hoping for, at the moment!

View this post on Instagram

Walking outta quarantine like this… i hope ????????

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 21, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, a franchise he holds dear to his heart. While the audiences were looking forward to having a strong dose of action and entertainment, the film only ran for a few days before all theatres closed down owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results