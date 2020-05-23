Kubbra Sait shares a bikini pic as she misses the photography session in Maldives 

Kubbra Sait rose to fame with her performance as Kukoo in the Netflix original series Sacred Games. Kukko ka jadoo worked wonders for Kubbra as she came into the limelight.

Like every other person in India, the actor too has quarantined herself at home. However, that does not stop us from dreaming of the good old days where one could enjoy summer at the beaches. Kubbra, too, seems to be missing the beach and a photography session in the Maldives. The actress took to her Instagram feed to share an old picture of herself posing in a bikini at the seashore. In the aerial shot, Kubbra can be seen lying on the beach with her arms spread out and eyes closed.

Sharing the picture, Kubbra wrote, "What I wouldn’t do to for some dhammad dheemeed photography skills by @anupjkat in the Maldives again.#Throwback who cares if it’s a Saturday… what! Did someone say it’s a Saturday?!?”

