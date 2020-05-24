“I think we have to play it step by step,” says Sunny Leone talking about shooting of intimate scenes in post-COVID-19 era 

The film industry was among the first to shut shop when the number of coronavirus cases saw an increase in the country. Currently, with physical distancing being the new normal, a lot of changes will be seen in the future on crowded film sets as well. One of the topics of discussion has been on how intimate scenes can be shot in the post-COVID-19 era. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, actress Sunny Leone gave her take on the future of intimate scenes on screen.

Talking about the protocol of intimate scenes here on, Sunny Leone said, “ I have no idea what's going to happen with intimate scenes because you don't know what they are doing after work or before work or who is around them. I, myself, my children are my top priority and whether whatever happens to me happens to me, they should always be safe and that also means taking care of myself. So I think we have to play it step by step and if time goes by, which so much time is going to go by before any of this lockdown is completed, there will be a solution. I want to be so positive that there will be a solution, there will be medication. It will just be something that is a bad flu and at least we can get better .”

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone recently moved to Los Angeles, USA with her husband and her kids to be with their families.

