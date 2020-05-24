Sunny Leone never faced the casting couch; says it exists and happens to men as well 

Casting couch is the sad reality of the film industry. Oftentimes, actors have spoken up about their experience with the casting couch and how they dealt with it. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Leone spoke about the reality of casting couch.
During an Instagram live chat with us, Sunny Leone was answering a question from a fan who asked if she has ever faced the casting couch and whether it exists or not. “I have not. It is not a myth. It exists everywhere. It's not just India, it's all over the world. I believe when each woman speaks up when something like this happens then eventually maybe it will stop. And it is not just with women, it is with men as well,” the actress said.
