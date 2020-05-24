“If I am the lucky one, one day I will get to do that,” says Sunny Leone on working with Emraan Hashmi

Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi shared screen for the first time in the song ‘Piya More’ from the film Baadshaho (2017). Their sizzling chemistry on-screen has fans asking to see more of their combination on screen. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Leone spoke about working with Emraan Hashmi.

During an Instagram live chat with us, Sunny Leone was answering a question from a fan who asked when they can see her and Emraan working together again. "Can you please message him or tell him I would love to do that too. It will be wonderful to work with him. I have worked with him on a song and he is a lovely person. I respect all the work he has done. If I am the lucky one, one day I will get to do that,” the actress said.

Sunny Leone recently moved to Los Angeles, USA along with her husband and three kids to be by their family’s side during these tough times. On the work front, Sunny Leone was shooting for the film tentatively titled Coca Cola. She said that if not for the lockdown, the film would have been completed by now.

