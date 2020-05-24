Sunny Leone reveals why she, husband Daniel Weber and the kids flew to Los Angeles amid national lockdown

India, as a measure to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, has been under a lockdown for the past two months now. With most of the industries and institutions either shot or operating remotely, life is suddenly stagnant as we make personal safety a priority. Amid all these, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber along with kids Nisha, Noah and Asher flew to Los Angeles as both Sunny and Daniel felt the children were safer there.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny also stated how they wanted to be around their family at such a time of crisis. “I know everybody was a little surprised. But I think just like a lot of people that we knew who went to their villages or the cities they were raised in, to be with family, we did the same thing. We have family here. Daniel’s mother is here. His father passed away last year, so she is alone. She is 70, so she is not young. It was important for us as well, to be around our family. And we were offered many times by the US Government to fly back, but we had refused, because you want to stay positive and you want to think that it is going to end. And I said I don’t want to leave India, I think this is all going to pass and it’s going to get better. But it didn’t,” she said, adding that the US Government asked them for the third time whether they wanted to fly back, and they agreed.

The actor was keeping us entertained with her prank videos (with Daniel being the prey), her lockdown art and other antics related to household chores and taking care of the kids. She recently also celebrated her birthday at LA, and says it was a lovely, cosy celebration with her children gifting her flowers.

Hope we win over the pandemic soon and you are back to your Mumbai home!

