Sunny Leone opens up on her nearly finished film Koka Kola, to be again seen in web series

While India fights the Covid-19 pandemic, actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber recently flew to Los Angeles from Mumbai. Both Sunny and Daniel happen to be American citizens, and were approached by the US Government a number of times about flying back home. They finally agreed, thinking that their children would be safe there.

Meanwhile, like many other actors, she also has unfinished projects that are indefinitely paused, owing to the national lockdown. During her conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she was asked about her upcoming projects, and revealed that one of them was nearly finished. “I am currently in the middle of a film, and Koka Kola is its working title. I don’t know if that’s going to be the final. That is the closest to being finished, which is amazing. I believe it would have been finished if this lock-down didn’t start,” she said. She also added that a couple of more projects were also under development.

Sunny’s own life story, turned into a web series which saw her essaying the lead role, was loved by the audience. Do we get to see her in the digital space soon again?

“There are a few projects on the table. Again, just like most people out there, everything has come to a halt. We all will have to wait until this shooting lockdown and life lockdown is finished. Then we will be able to start these projects. A lot of these projects were going to start this year, now have been put on pause. But safety first, and that’s all that matters,” the actor responded.

Sunny is also set to make her Malayalam debut, with Santosh Nair’s Helen.

