BTS singer V’s ‘Sweet Night’ OST for Korean drama Itaewon Class surpasses PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ record

It’s a new day and a new record has been broken by a member of BTS! The widely popular group has been working on the group’s album while the members explore their solo music. With member V, he ventured into crooning Korean drama OST for the second time after Hwarang’s ‘It’s Definitely You’ with his member Jin. This time, he had his first solo track ‘Sweet Night’ for one of the most popular Korean actor Park Seo Joon’s show, Itaewon Class. The series was not only one of the most popular dramas of 2020 but this OST went onto break a very major record.

V, real name Kim Taehyung, has surpassed the widely popular PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ record by attainting 88 No. 1s on iTunes worldwide. Back in 2012, PSY became the first Korean solo artist to ever top the iTunes chart. V has now beaten the eight-year record with ‘Sweet Night’. He becomes the first Korean solo artist to have 88 No.1s on the iTunes chart.

The indie-pop track, sung completely in English, has been produced by V and Hiss Noise. Interestingly, V made his acting debut in Park Seo Joon’s Hwarang in 2016. Since then, the two of them are close friends as their group is called Wooga Squad.

Meanwhile, V has also worked on solo tracks like ‘Scenery’ and ‘Winter Bear’. He and the BTS members are currently working on their next album after the stupendous success of ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’. They are set to drop their Japanese album in July.

