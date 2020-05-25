Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Mayur Verma files complaint against Devoleena Bhattacharjee with the cyber crime; latter calls it a publicity stunt 

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently had a Twitter war with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actor Mayur Verma. The fight between the two started when Devoleena criticised Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's music video ‘Bhula Dunga’. The actress was trolled for her comment by fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Mayur Verma also trolled the actress for the same.

Their fight turned out to be ugly and Mayur Verma even went ahead to file a cybercrime complaint against Devoleena Bhattacharjee for tarnishing his image on social media. Verma also took to twitter to share a copy of his complaint and wrote, "Things were too much. So I have given it to cybercrime now. Now everything is in the hands of cybercrime. I believe cybercrime will take action soon #TimeToStopIt."

"Devolina has tried to defame me before and today she liked a photo on Twitter which was trying to tarnish my image, she has always been doing this. She first tries to down my own image on Twitter and later supports it. I have been trolled many times by her and her fans. Right now I'm getting out of my tolerance and dropping my image, So I want to give this thing in cybercrime."

Replying to Mayur’s complaint, Devoleena in an interview with a daily said that she does not know who Mayur Verma is and why he is using her name. She called it a publicity stunt and said that she does not know the person or anything about the complaint. Devoleena further said that Mayur is doing this to get media attention and said that if using her name is doing him good then God bless him.

