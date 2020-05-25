Salman Khan launches his own personal care brand FRSH on Eid 2020

After launching his own clothing, fitness equipment, gym, and e-cycle brand, Salman Khan is now venturing into the grooming space with his own personal care brand FRSH. FRSH is a joint venture with Scentials – a company focusing on celebrity-led beauty brands.

The superstar is known to be a successful entrepreneur when it comes to the planning and marketing of his brands. Over the last few years, Salman has been spreading a lot of awareness about maintaining a healthier lifestyle. His earlier initiatives have been great successes and the actor has come to be identified as someone who champions the cause of entrepreneurship with a heart. The first product that will be launched under FRSH is a range of hand sanitizers, which is also the need of the hour.

The brand FRSH has been in the making for over a year and the team is now all set to launch a series of products in the next few months. The products range from sanitisers to fragrances and other personal care or grooming items.

Salman shares, "I wanted to come up with affordable but good quality personal care products for everyone and that's where the idea of FRSH came into play. The first products we are launching under FRSH are a range of hand sanitisers. We also plan to launch other products in the next few months."

View this post on Instagram

Launching my new grooming and personal care brand FRSH !! @frshgrooming Yeh kya hai? Kiska hai? Kiske liye hai? Aur yeh kab aur kahaan milega? Yeh aapka aur mera, yani ke hamara brand hai! Bohot kuch layega aap tak. Filhal Sanitizers laraha hai. Aap ke liye hai, taaki aap safe aur saaf raho, yeh milega apko pehle FRSH ki website aur phir har jagah Link bio me hai Try karo @frshgrooming ko follow karo #RahoFrshRahoSafe

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 24, 2020 at 7:48am PDT

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to release a special song for his fans on the occasion of Eid

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results