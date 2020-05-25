Ranveer Singh urges Indian sign language to be declared an official language

Ranveer Singh is urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India! The superstar has always raised his voice on social issues and this time he is signing a petition aimed at furthering awareness on this cause. Ranveer’s independent record label IncInk, which he has formed with Navzar Eranee, is also releasing its first sign language video, rapper/poet Spitfire’s Vartalap from his debut 4 track EP Paathshala.
Ranveer says, “We created IncInk as a platform to promote inclusivity through art, hence the name ‘IncInk’. Through this endeavour of ours, we’re lending support to the cause of making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India. I will be signing the official petition filed by National Association of the Deaf (NAD) India with support from the ‘Access Mantra Foundation’, who are working tirelessly to make this a reality. I urge my fellow Indians to join this cause and give it momentum by building awareness about it. We are also releasing our first sign language video on Spitfire’s latest track ‘Vartalap’ with the hope that the track will trigger more conversations on the issue.”
This is our first sign language video on @ntnmshra’s track ‘#Vartalap’ with the hope that the track will trigger more conversations related to making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India. Do give it a listen and we hope you like it. Link in Bio. @incinkrecords . Written & Performed by Spitfire: @ntnmshra Music Producers: @anushkadisco @manchandashikhar for @incinkrecords . Signer: @hardeeply for @acciomango Art: IncInk Art Studio @mihir.sud @avndsouza
