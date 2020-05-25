Rashami Desai removed from Naagin 4 as makers look to cut down on budget?

It wasn't long back that Rashami Desai happily introduced us to her Naagin 4 character Shalaka and shared her first looks on Instagram. However, thanks to the ongoing pandemic and the lockdown, numerous films and TV shows are in the midst of uncertainty, and this might as well mean Rashami's exit from the show.

If a recent report by a portal is anything to go by, then the makers are looking to cut down on the show's budget once the shooting resumes. Since Rashami's character is relatively new and was introduced not long ago, they find it a doable option to discontinue with it. Reportedly, Rashami has been informed about it already. Another report by a leading daily also suggests that the show is going to get a revamp soon and many major characters, including that of Nia Sharma, will not be pursued anymore.

Rashami, who rose to major fame with Bigg Boss 3, didn't take long to grab a role in Naagin 4. This certainly isn't good news for her fans, but we can hope to get her back soon, on another show!

