Arjun Kapoor offers Katrina Kaif a slice of mango, but she wants a few

Arjun Kapoor’s social media game has been super fun during the lockdown. From discovering and sharing hilarious content on the web to engaging in friendly-trolling of his friends, Arjun has been a laugh riot. Today, he surprised his fans and people on social media by sharing a picture of a mango! The reason – he wanted to have a banter with his friend Katrina Kaif and asked whether she wants to eat it! Though it may seem random, Arjun was actually being super cheeky with the actress who endorses a mango drink.
Arjun posted saying, “Hello friends, mango season is here aura am dekh ke yaad aaya … Katrina Kaif would you like a slice?” Katrina was obviously ready with her response to Arjun’s cheeky banter and said, “Yes, please I would like a few slices!”
Hello friends, mango season is here… aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya… @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE ? ???????? #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat
