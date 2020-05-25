Arjun Kapoor offers Katrina Kaif a slice of mango, but she wants a few

Arjun Kapoor’s social media game has been super fun during the lockdown. From discovering and sharing hilarious content on the web to engaging in friendly-trolling of his friends, Arjun has been a laugh riot. Today, he surprised his fans and people on social media by sharing a picture of a mango! The reason – he wanted to have a banter with his friend Katrina Kaif and asked whether she wants to eat it! Though it may seem random, Arjun was actually being super cheeky with the actress who endorses a mango drink.

Arjun posted saying, “Hello friends, mango season is here aura am dekh ke yaad aaya … Katrina Kaif would you like a slice?” Katrina was obviously ready with her response to Arjun’s cheeky banter and said, “Yes, please I would like a few slices!”

Hello friends, mango season is here… aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya… @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE ? ???????? #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat

Arjun and Katrina have been good friends for a while now and the two constantly engage in banters now and then on social media which leaves their fans smiling.

