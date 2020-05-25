Kiku Sharda celebrates son Aryan’s 15th birthday, says “little controlled celebrations this year”

Comedian Kiku Sharda's son Aryan turned 15 yesterday. Given the national lockdown, birthday celebrations don't remain the same anymore and most of it has turned virtual. Kiku, who must have arranged for a homely celebration for his son this year, took to Instagram to wish him.
"Happy 15th BDay my buoy. Little controlled celebrations this year , will make up for it next year for sure," he wrote, sharing a photo of the birthday boy. Several of his industry friends also dropped wishes in the comments section.
