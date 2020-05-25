Anupam Kher celebrates 36 years of his debut film Saaransh, calls it an incredible journey

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's debut film Saaransh, on Monday, clocked 36 years. Kher, who made a mark with his very first film at the age of 28, took to Twitter to celebrate 36 years of his illastrous career and expressed gratitude to his audience.

"My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May, 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!!," he wrote, sharing a video consisting of many memorable moments from his different films.

Earlier in the day, director Mahesh Bhatt, who gave Kher his first break, recalled how the actor

was too young for the role he played, and thanked him for making his 'heartbreaking' creation successful. “36 years of SAARANSH! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his son in an act of senseless violence. Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation. @AnupamPKher #Saaransh,” he wrote.

Released in 1984, the film also starred Bhatt's wife Soni Razdan and actor Alok Nath in pivotal roles, among others. Bhatt won that year's Filmfare Award for best story while Kher bagged the Best Actor award.

