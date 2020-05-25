Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son becomes Ira Khan’s quarantine buddy; check pic

Aamir Khan's daughter with Reena Dutta, Ira Khan is currently spending the lockdown with her father, Kiran Rao and her stepbrother Azad. The half-siblings sure seem to be getting along well and seem to be enjoying themselves. Recently, Ira took to Instagram to share a picture from her playtime with her little brother.
Ira calls her eight-year-old half-brother, Azad her “quarantine buddy. Ira shared a monochrome picture with Azad where the former is seen using a filter where her lips become bright red.. Meanwhile, Azad is seen covering his mouth.
You adorable ball of cuteness! Happy Birthday, Azad❤❤ What a cool kid you're turning out to be! I can't wait to get to know you better 🙂 I hope I can be at least half the older sibling to you that Junaid was to me. Happy growing up! . . . #babybrother #birthday #happybirthday #youcouldtotallypassofffora12yearold #love #hugs #snapchatbuddy #snapchatfilters #snapchat #funnyfaces
