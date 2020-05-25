Deepika Padukone calls out Ranveer Singh’s lie on Instagram live session, extends a challenge to her husband 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018. The two dated each other for six years before they tied the knot. Recently, in an Instagram live session with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Ranveer Singh opened up about his relationship with Deepika Padukone.

During the session, Ranveer Singh said that he bragged about his butter chicken making skills to impress Deepika Padukone and his in-laws. He said that when he was studying in the US, he would make the best butter chicken and other people from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh would come to get a taster of it. However, he revealed that he would use ready to mix packets to make them.“I realised, if you use the readymade packet, then it doesn’t really count. So if I can’t do that, then what am I left with? I am only left with anda-bread. I can only cook eggs,” he said.

“Deepika is actually very fond of cooking and she is way better than me, so I leave those kitchen duties to her. But I am a very enthusiastic assistant to her. Whenever she is baking or making me Thai food, especially during the lockdown when we have more time to do these little things, I am a very enthusiastic Santa’s little helper,” he further said.

At this point, Deepika Padukone interrupted their session with her comment. “Lies! You can’t even make eggs!” she said. The actress also challenged Ranveer to prove her wrong by making eggs right away. He accepted the challenge and told Sunil that he would cook breakfast the next day.

