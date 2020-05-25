Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami For UNIQLO Is Here

If anyone knows what it takes to make a baggy T-shirt look like a million bucks, it’s Billie Eilish. So it came as no surprise when the five-time Grammy winner announced that she’d be teaming up with popular basics brand UNIQLO for a collection of graphic T-shirts earlier this week.

The selection, which as of today is officially ready to shop, combines Eilish's flair for neon and symbols like the Blosch with the work of Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. And just like the first time the “bad guy” singer worked with Murakami — the artist directed Eilish’s critically acclaimed “you should see me in a crown” video — the result is a work of pure genius.

The 18-piece UT (UNIQLO T-Shirts) features bursts of neon and quirky and colorful graphics — all with an added level of artistry thanks to Murakami’s iconic pop flowers. A new UT-exclusive Billie Eilish logo also makes an appearance throughout the collection. In other words, it’s just the collection of merch that every true Eilish fan’s been waiting for. (Though we’re still hoping for a Gucci press-on nails collab).

With so much hype surrounding the collection, getting a piece of the prize is going to be tricky — but not impossible. With a two-shirt purchase limit set on all online purchases, there’s still a chance that you’ll be rocking a Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami T-shirt all summer long — as long as you get on it fast.

With that, shop the collection — all of which costs under-$15 — online at UNIQLO.com now.

