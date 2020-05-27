No coronavirus in Fukrey 3, says Director

Reports that the next instalment of the Fukrey franchise will incorporate plot points pertaining to the coronavirus have been effectually shut down by director Mrighdeep Lamba who denies having ever made any such statement.

Says Lamba, “It is not true at all. This is hardly an issue that can be slipped into a plot as an afterthought. This is a misreport.”

Lamba, who is currently writing Fukrey 3, says the incorporation of the coronavirus in this film is out of the question. “This story has nothing to do with Covid 19. Even I was surprised when I read that I was incorporating the virus in my film when infact I said we won’t incorporate such a grim and sensitive issue forcibly into Fukrey 3.”

However, he doesn’t rule out making a fresh independent film based on the virus. “If I get a good idea for a film on the coronovirus, I will do it. But, I repeat Fukrey 3 has nothing to do with the virus.”

