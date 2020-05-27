Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta, aged 25, commits suicide

In one of the most tragic news, TV actress Preksha Mehta reportedly committed suicide at the age of 25. The actress had starred in TV shows like Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq, and Meri Durga. As per reports, the actress was suffering from depression.

Preksha Mehta’s found her body hanging from the ceiling fan on May 26, 2020. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. She even left behind a suicide note citing disappointments faced in her career and relationships. On May 25, she had left a cryptic message on her Instagram story that read, "Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst).”

"During our initial investigation, we believe that she was suffering from depression. We are carrying out a detailed investigation in this case," police told PTI.

Preksha Mehta had recently gone back to her hometown in Indore amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak.

This is the second incident that has come into limelight amid lockdown. A few days ago, Manmeet Grewal, who starred in shows like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, committed suicide due to financial troubles.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results