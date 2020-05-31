Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for COVID-19  

May 31, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

The deadly coronavirus has spread like wildfire around the world. India has been in lockdown since March-end in order to contain the spread of the virus. In the latest news,  Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at a hospital.

Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for COVID-19  

As per reports, the producer was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital after he developed fever on Saturday, May 30. His fever has now gone down and is currently recovering from coronavirus.

Shibasish Sarkar, on May 28, participated in a webinar where he spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, its effects on the industry, and their two big releases Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's 83.

ALSO READ: Shibashish Sarkar says there’s 7-8 days of work left on Sooryavanshi while a month’s work of VFX is left on ‘83

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *