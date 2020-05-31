Mohit Suri shares the first draft of Malang 2 amid lockdown

Director Mohit Suri is keeping himself busy during the lockdown. The filmmaker, who last helmed Malang that released in February this year, is ready with the first draft of the sequel, Malang 2.
Sharing a photo on Instagram, Mohit Suri shared a quote of Alfred Hitchcock and wrote, “To make a great film you need 3 things : The script , the script and the script.”
To make a great film you need 3 things : The script , the script and the script – Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2
It is as of now unclear whether the original cast will return for the sequel. Mohit Suri and Luv Ranjan are currently working on the sequel and more details will follow soon.
Mohit Suri directorial film Malang is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. It released on February 7, 2020.
