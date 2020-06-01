Rani Mukerji salutes Mumbai Police for being at frontline amid coronavirus outbreak

Rani Mukerji has played the fiery cop in the runaway hit franchise Mardaani and her character from the film, Shivani Shivaji Roy, is definitely one of the most loved on-screen cop characters in Indian cinema. The versatile actress has been roped in by Mumbai Police Foundation for a novel initiative urging people to remain calm, despite the onslaught of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai has been at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra. Rani also salutes the cops for being the selfless and self-sacrificing frontline warriors who are out on the streets protecting citizens and keeping the virus at bay in this new motivational song video titled Rakh Tu Hausla!

Rani says, “Today the world is battling its greatest battle against coronavirus. In these difficult times, the people who are battling this crisis head-on, heroically, are frontline workers like the medical personnel, the brave soldiers, the police force, who are out risking their lives in order to keep us safe.”

She adds, “As a Mumbaikar, I say a big Thank you to the Mumbai Police Foundation from the bottom of my heart for their service and to all their families for the courage and sacrifice that they have displayed during this extraordinary time. Their bravery, sacrifice, and service will be remembered for years to come.”

Rani also requests all the citizens to stay vigilant and follow all procedures laid down by the authorities so that we can keep our frontline workers, like the cops, safe too.

Rani says, “So, let’s all help them by following all the norms and rules during this lockdown period and be sensitized to protect them too. We owe it to them and their loved ones. Jai Hind.”

Along with featuring in Rakh tu Hausla, Rani has also delivered a powerful message in her voice in the video. The song has been created by Pravin Talan for the Mumbai Police Foundation.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji fondly remembers Rishi Kapoor on Hum Tum’s 16th anniversary

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results