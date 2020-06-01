Maharashtra government lays down strict guidelines for Bollywood and TV shootings to resume in Mumbai

India enters the fifth phase lockdown amid Coronavirus pandemic. But, there's a difference. The rest of the India will open up in phases in order to get back to the routine. Maharashtra and other states have laid down strict rules and will continue lockdown in containment areas. But, filming of movies and television will resume soon under stringent guidelines provided by the government.
Violation of the guidelines will lead to stopping the shooting. Social distancing will have to be maintained.
