Film and TV Director’s Association requests to make few changes in CM’s guidelines for shooting

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has granted permission to shoot films and shows in Maharashtra. On Sunday night, the government issued regulations after considering the guidelines set by the members of the film industry. While the industry has thanked the CM, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, headed by Ashoke Pandit, wrote to the CM’s office asking for two points in the regulations to be altered.

A part of the letter sent to the CM read, "Sir, let us inform you that major legendary actors viz. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Shakti Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Pankaj Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Danny Denzongpa, Dalip Tahil, Tinnu Anand, Rakesh Bedi, Kabir Bedi and others. Legendary Directors, Film Makers & Writers viz. Anil Sharma, David Dhawan, Subhash Ghai, Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, Prakash Jha, Shekhar Kapur, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Mahesh Bhat, Priyadarshan, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and others who are above 65 yrs are actively working in the industry. This clause is therefore impractical since it would restrict some of the great luminaries of our industry.”

The second point that they raised was about the presence of doctors and nurses on shooting spots. “To have a Doctor and nurse stationed at each shooting premises. We would like to bring to your kind notice that the state is already facing issues due to non-availability of the Doctors and nurses to cope with the increased number of patients from the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore it is not practical to have a doctor and a nurse to be stationed at each shooting premises. Instead, we suggest having a Doctor and Nurse available area wise at the shooting locations,” the letter states.

