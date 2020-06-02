Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia reveals how she met her ‘real-life Ram’ Hemant Topiwala 

Actress Dipika Chikhlia is best known for her role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's epic series Ramayan. The actress recently revealed how she met her real-life Ram- her husband Hemant Topiwala, through a series of Instagram posts.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of herself as a bride, Dipika wrote, "All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband’s family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961….my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal….when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot….that’s when we first met. After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again…to be contd…," she wrote in the post shared on Saturday.

On Sunday, Dipika shared a clip of the ad scene she mentioned in the above post. However, she did not give out details of her love story, teasing fans with a ‘to be continued’.

On Monday, she completed the story of how she married Hemant. “So my insta family … the story goes on ….we chatted on the sets bout our carriers , that was the same time he started attending his fathers office along side with his studies …years later he saw me at a parlour near my home. He later told me I was always playing up on his mind all through those years.Finally through a family friend we met up on 28th april 1991 and it so happened that we spend 2hrs chatting up and instantly made up our minds and both of us went back home and announced we found our life partner …we did a small ceremony on my birthday 29th april ???? (goldhana or roka )later the same year we got married .Rest is history,” she wrote.

