Anushka Sharma shares sun-kissed picture, Virat Kohli calls her gorgeous

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are in self-isolation amid nationwide lockdown. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her self-quarantine period on social media.
At home, Anushka has found good spots where there's sunlight and she can take good pictures. Sharing a sun-kissed photo of herself, Anushka wrote, "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home."
Virat Kohli left a comment on the photo and it read, "Gorgeous".
By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home ????
On the work front, Anushka is set to star as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the latter's biopic.
