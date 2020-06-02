Anushka Sharma shares sun-kissed picture, Virat Kohli calls her gorgeous

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are in self-isolation amid nationwide lockdown. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her self-quarantine period on social media.

At home, Anushka has found good spots where there's sunlight and she can take good pictures. Sharing a sun-kissed photo of herself, Anushka wrote, "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home."

Virat Kohli left a comment on the photo and it read, "Gorgeous".

Anushka Sharma is enjoying the positive reactions for Pataal Lok. The actress has produced her first web series that released recently.

On the work front, Anushka is set to star as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the latter's biopic.

