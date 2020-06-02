A Guide to Preventing Employee Burnout

It’s a sad reality you have to face. Even the most skilled and driven employees can suffer from burnout at some point. This point has only become even more exemplified since the rise of smartphones, essentially keeping workers tied to their jobs at all times.

According to a recent study , it is said that “many” employees who are highly engaged in their work will deal with burnout.

It goes without saying, but employee burnout can have serious ramifications for a business. It might lead to a dip in performance that affects productivity levels across the board. The possibility of workforce turnover – something no company wants to navigate – also increases.

So what can you do to prevent burnout from affecting your employees? This quick guide aims to provide the answer.

Monitor your employees

As a starting point, it’s important to monitor your employees to try and gain a solid understanding about their present situation. It’s not uncommon for the true extent of their workload to be overlooked, or for their emotions not to be considered.

This is where HR software can be the ideal assistant.

For instance, Zenefits offers a specialist all-in-one HR software platform that helps to manage and monitor your employees. You can easily view their tasks and projects, and see if they’re overworked – a sure-fire cause of burnout.

Focus on wellbeing

It should go without saying, admittedly, but there’s one guaranteed method to prevent employee burnout: place emphasis on their wellbeing.

As a starting point, look beyond the salary you’re offering to employees. Money can only be a motivator to a certain extent, and it certainly can’t prevent burnout if a staff member is being overworked.

Talk to your employees. Understand how they want wellness to be promoted within the business. Then it’s a case of implementing the necessary changes to appeal to their requests.

Provide an education

Even if you use software and keep a close eye on your employees, it can still be difficult to actually identify if someone is suffering from burnout.

This is why it’s imperative you educate your employees about the signs of burnout. Are they finding it hard to focus on their tasks? Are they struggling to sleep? Is stress overtaking their lives? If they’re suffering in any of these ways, encourage your employees to voice their problems.

Not only can this prevent an employee from falling into a fully-fledged burnout, but you can also plot out a strategy to get them back on track.

Be flexible

In this day and age, flexibility is an integral component for any business. More and more establishments are implementing remote work as part of their approach, and your business needs to do the same.

This isn’t only for the direct advantages for your company, either. Allowing employees to work from home – instead of needing to come to the office each day – can help to relieve stress and anxiety. In conjunction with this point, it’s also recommended to allow employees to work on a flexible schedule.