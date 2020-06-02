Akshay Kumar turns villager in this public service ad shot during the lockdown

A few days ago, it was reported that Akshay Kumar along with filmmaker R Balki was shooting for an ad film for the government. The ad has now released and creates awareness about post lockdown responsibilities.

In the ad, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a villager who is headed to the field to work. As he is heading to work, the Sarpanch stops him and asks why he is setting out as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Akshay Kumar then talks about taking care of himself by wearing a mask, sanitising his hands and practising social distancing while working. He then goes on to praise the health workers and the government.

Watch the video here:

Time to get back to work but with all safety precautions!

Our #SwachhBharat Ambassador @akshaykumar shares tips to follow as #IndiaFightsCorona. Let us continue our move with #SwachhBharatSwasthBharat.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @gssjodhpur pic.twitter.com/q0rMqtxSW1

— Swachh Bharat I #IndiaFightsCorona (@swachhbharat) June 2, 2020

Talking to a daily R Balki had earlier said that the ad is for the Health Ministry about our post lockdown responsibilities. He said that they got used to shooting with social distancing, sanitised outdoor sets, disinfectant screens, masks and more within minutes.

