Kajol shares a still from DDLJ, recalls the good old days of dressing up and going out

Over two months into the national lockdown, days without social distancing and roaming around freely have started looking like a distant past already. Who else is dying to get the old days back, so that we can again go out? Kajol certainly is.

Both she and husband Ajay Devgn keep sharing funny posts, which are much relatable to the present time. This time, she took to Instagram to share a throwback still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The still is from the track ‘Mehndi Lagake Rakhna’, and Kajol is seen wearing a green lehenga and dupatta along with traditional jewelry. "Flashback to when we dressed up to go out…#Lookingback," she wrote. We agree, it does feel that long!

View this post on Instagram

Flashback to when we dressed up to go out….???????????? #Lookingback

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jun 1, 2020 at 10:37pm PDT

The lockdown syndrome has taken over everyone, it looks like. A few weeks back, she also shared a photo of herself at home, wearing a casual shirt. "When Sunday and Monday are just the same… #lockdownstories #WaybackWednesday,"the caption read.

Let's hope that the days of dressing up and going out are back soon!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results