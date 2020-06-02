Wajid Khan on the challenges of producing a soundtrack for Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3

Wajid Khan of the popular Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Monday. He was tested positive for COVID-19 and had an underlying kidney and heart issues. The composer duo has given the film industry several hit songs and have had a close bond with Salman Khan. The duo had taken a brief break from working on film music after the death of their father. They returned with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama during the release of Dabangg 3, Sajid-Wajid spoke about how challenging the soundtrack of the film was.
Sajid-Wajid has composed tracks for Dabangg and Dabangg 2. Talking about working on Dabangg 3, Sajid said, “Dabangg is something which is very special and close to us. We were nervous thinking how the soundtrack in Dabangg 3 will be.”
