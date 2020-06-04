Hindustani Bhau claims getting calls to sort things out with Ekta Kapoor

The famous YouTuber, Hindustani Bhau, aka Vikas Fhatak, has recently filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting the Indian army on their web show, XXX: Uncensored. In one particular episode of the show, a woman is seen having an extramarital affair who lends her husband’s Indian army uniform to her lover and ends up tearing it during sex. Hindustani Bhau, who has also been a part of Bigg Boss 13, has filed a complaint against the show's makers in Khar Police station.
Take a look at the video he shared on his Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Indian Army Ko Insaf Ki Dene Ki Baat Aayi To Saare Gayab Ho Gaye. Magar Ye Aam Insaan Insaf Dilayega Indian Army Ko. ???????? Jai Hind ????????
A post shared by Hindustani Bhau (@hindustanibhau) on Jun 3, 2020 at 1:14am PDT
