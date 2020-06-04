Hindustani Bhau claims getting calls to sort things out with Ekta Kapoor

The famous YouTuber, Hindustani Bhau, aka Vikas Fhatak, has recently filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting the Indian army on their web show, XXX: Uncensored. In one particular episode of the show, a woman is seen having an extramarital affair who lends her husband’s Indian army uniform to her lover and ends up tearing it during sex. Hindustani Bhau, who has also been a part of Bigg Boss 13, has filed a complaint against the show's makers in Khar Police station.

However, after he filed the complaint, he claims he has been receiving a lot of calls and messages to sit and talk it out with Ekta Kapoor and eventually take his complaint back. Hindustani Bhau also said that a lot of big people have been making calls to him but he simply refuses to talk to Ekta or Shobha Kapoor. He says he wants both of them to apologise for disrespecting the Indian Army like that and feels that it was disrespectful to our soldiers.

Take a look at the video he shared on his Instagram.

Indian Army Ko Insaf Ki Dene Ki Baat Aayi To Saare Gayab Ho Gaye. Magar Ye Aam Insaan Insaf Dilayega Indian Army Ko. ???????? Jai Hind ????????

