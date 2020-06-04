“We will stand together” – says BTS on Black Lives Matter movement

Amid protests around the world especially in The United States Of America, celebrities are standing in solidarity with the Black community as they protest in order to speak up against police brutality and end violence against the community. With many celebrities making donations to several fundraisers and raising awareness, South Korean superstars BTS have also spoken up!
The worldwide popular group is standing in solidarity with the people. Taking to their personal twitter, they wrote, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."
우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.
우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.
나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다.
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020
