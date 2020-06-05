Sushmita Sen shares video of Alisah imitating Hermoine Granger from Harry Potter series

Sushmita Sen often shares videos of her younger daughter Alisah speaking about things she likes and has learnt. Recently, she shared a video, where Alisah can be seen reciting dialogues of Hermoine Granger from the Harry Potter series by J K Rowling.

Alisah is seen imitating Hermoine Granger's accent and dialogues from the film. Hermoine Granger played by actress Emma Watson is one of the three main leads in the Harry Potter series. Sharing the video, Sushmita who is heard laughing in the background, wrote, "My forever sunshine on a rainy day!!! Meet our very own #hermionegranger SHE is magical!!! #lifeisgood #harrypotter #entertainment #daughter #love #toocute #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”

View this post on Instagram

????????❤️ My forever sunshine on a rainy day!!! Meet our very own #hermionegranger SHE is magical!!!???????????????? #lifeisgood #harrypotter #entertainment #daughter #love #toocute #duggadugga ❤️I love you guys!!!

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jun 3, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

Sushmita is currently isolating in her Mumbai apartment with beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah. On the work front, Sushmita will soon be seen making her digital debut with a web-series titled Aarya.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen celebrates 26 years of winning Miss Universe title, sums her journey in special video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results