NCT 127 members Taeyong and Mark slay EXO’s Baekhyun’s ‘Candy Challenge’

K-pop group EXO's singer Baekhyun made his solo comeback with his second mini-album called 'Delight' that released on May 25, 2020. The album was backed with the title track 'Candy' and music video. On June 5, he won his first music award for the song at Music Bank.

On the day of the release, the singer started the 'Candy Challenge' for the fans to participate and enjoy the music together. Showcasing slick choreography, he shared the challenge video on his Instagram account on Tuesday. After WayV members Ten and Lucas and EXO's Kai, NCT 127 members Taeyong and Mark took up the challenge, and well, oh well, it was so good. Dressed all black, Taeyong first did the freestyle flaunting his crisp moves followed by enjoying candy at an actual store and was joined by Mark.

Check out the video:

다들 candy 해요 ~~#CandyChallenge#NCT #NCT127 #TAEYONG #MARK #NCT127_Punch#EXO #BAEKHYUN #BAEKHYUN_Candy pic.twitter.com/IwBUjEBuzN

— NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) June 4, 2020

Mark and Taeyong are also part of the super unit SUPERM along with Ten, Lucas, Kai, and Taemin. Baekhyun is the group's leader.

'Delight', the mini-album, will consist of seven tracks. In 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with his R&B album 'City Lights' with 'UN Village' as the title track. As a group, EXO made their comeback last year with 'Obsession' as their title song.

NTCT 127 dropped their repackaged album titled 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' on May 19 followed by the music video for 'Punch'. In March 2020, the group dropped their second full-length album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' with the lead title track 'Kick It'.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Kai and WayV members Ten and Lucas take up Baekhyun’s Candy challenge and nail it

