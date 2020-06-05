Here’s why Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul named their son Ved

Actor Sumeet Vyas and his wife, actress Ekta Kaul are parents of a baby boy. The couple made an announcement of their firstborn on June 4 on social media. The new parents have named their son, Ved after Mahabharat author Ved Vyas.

Sumeet Vyas revealed recently that they were once discussing names with heir relatives when the name Ved came up and stayed with him. Since they come from the line of Ved Vyas, it made sense to him.

Sumeet Vyas revealed it was a normal delivery for Ekta Kaul and both of them are doing well. Their families couldn't visit them due to lockdown but are hoping they meet soon.

On the work front, Sumeet Vyas was last seen in Dinesh Vijan's production Made In China.

