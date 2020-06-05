Kartik Aaryan bids adieu to his beard

June 5, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Neither the beard nor the hair cares whether there's a lockdown; it shall grow! No wonder so many of our Bollywood stars either turned hair stylists for the family members, or got their own hair/beard groomed, thanks to one of the talented members in the house.

Not sure who did Kartik Aaryan turn to, but he has also got his beard trimmed down. Just a day back, he had shared a photo of his full grown beard, and wrote, "Daadhi bula rahi hai". He probably doesn't enjoy having a beard, so here he is, with a neatly trimmed one! "Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi," he wrote, sharing the new look.

View this post on Instagram

Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi ????

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jun 4, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

Kartik has been pretty productive throughout the lockdown. Apart from lending a hand to daily household chores, he also started with his talk show Koki Puchhega, which is pretty popular already.

The actor was filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 simultaneously when all shoots came to a halt.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *