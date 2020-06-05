Kartik Aaryan bids adieu to his beard

Neither the beard nor the hair cares whether there's a lockdown; it shall grow! No wonder so many of our Bollywood stars either turned hair stylists for the family members, or got their own hair/beard groomed, thanks to one of the talented members in the house.

Not sure who did Kartik Aaryan turn to, but he has also got his beard trimmed down. Just a day back, he had shared a photo of his full grown beard, and wrote, "Daadhi bula rahi hai". He probably doesn't enjoy having a beard, so here he is, with a neatly trimmed one! "Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi," he wrote, sharing the new look.

Kartik has been pretty productive throughout the lockdown. Apart from lending a hand to daily household chores, he also started with his talk show Koki Puchhega, which is pretty popular already.

The actor was filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 simultaneously when all shoots came to a halt.

