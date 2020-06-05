“43 years not out”- Jackie Shroff marks 43rd wedding anniversary with Ayesha Shroff

Showbiz is a place where relationships are often fragile. Among them, some survive the test of time. Jackie Shroff and wife Ayesha Shroff are certainly one such Bollywood couple. They celebrate 43 years of marital bliss today, and the actor calls it god's grace.

He took to Instagram to share a video of himself and Ayesha, on the special day. "Uparwale Ki Meherbani…. 43 Yrs Not Out….," the caption read. The video was taken on the day of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception, and has them posing for the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram

Uparwale Ki Meherbani…. 43 Yrs Not Out….

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) on Jun 4, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT

Daughter Krishna Shroff also shared the same video on her Instagram stories. "Happy anniversary to the most dapper couple I know! 43 years and still counting…Just wow! Love you legends," she wrote.

Pleasantly enough, today also happens to be Ayesha's birthday. If not for the national lockdown, we're sure there would have been double celebration today!

Jackie, who was stuck at his farmhouse located in between Mumbai and Pune as the lockdown came to effect, spent his time gardening and growing organic vegetables. He's finally back to his Mumbai house.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results