Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar make heads turn with their looks and laughter for Grazia

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar featured on the cover of Grazia India and the sibling’s duo has left us in awe of them. Bhumi and Samiksha share a close-knit relationship and the Pednekar sisters are at their natural best as they post for the Gossip x Pednekar Sisters x Grazia edition. Leaving their fans gushing, Bhumi posted pictures from the cover and photoshoot on her Instagram.

Their loving bond is clearly seen in the pictures along with their on-point fashion sense. Keeping their outfits and makeup minimal, Bhumi and Samiksha are truly a sight for sore eyes in these pictures. Bhumi shared a few pictures on her Instagram and along with their fans, her friends from the industry can’t help but appreciate the Pednekar sisters.

Take a look at them.

We wonder if we will get to see Samiksha Pednekar making her Bollywood debut anytime sooner. As for Bhumi, she will next be seen in Durgavati and Takht.

