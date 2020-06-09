Anil Kapoor pens loving note for Sonam Kapoor on her 35th birthday

Actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his daughter Sonam Kapoor's 35th birthday in the most fatherly fashion. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an endearing post for her but it was his son-in-law whose comments grabbed attention.

Sharing several pictures of Sonam Kapoor on his Instagram account, Anil wrote, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! Love You, Always."

Sonam left a lovely comment on his post that read, “Love you daddy” with a heart emoji. It was Anand Ahuja's comment that won the internet. He wrote, “Can’t emphasize how scared you (and I) am of her. Hahaha….Lovely post.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja returned to Mumbai after spending the entire lockdown in London and Delhi. The family celebrated her birthday together.

