Throwback video: Deepika Padukone rehearses for the song Lovely from Happy New Year 

In the film Happy New Year, Deepika Padukone played the role of a bar dancer/dance teacher. In the 2014 movie, she has a stunning entrance with the song ‘Lovely’, where she mesmerises the audience with her performance.
Now, we have come across an old video where Deepika is seen rehearsing for the song. In the video, she is seen dressed in a white sleeveless crop top and dancing with another dancer.
Check out the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone Dance practicing for lovely ???????? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #deepikapadukone #deepika #deepu #dp #deepikaheartbeat ____________________________________________ #bollywood #love #india #music #aliabhatt #hollywood #shraddhakapoor #instagood #shahrukhkhan #actress #songs #ranbirkapoor #likeforfollow #bollywoodactress #cute #afghanistan #bollywoodactor #bollywoodimages #photooftheday #kajol #instagram #actor #varundhawan
A post shared by ???? Deepika's Heartbeat ???? (@deepika.heartbeat) on Jun 7, 2020 at 11:03am PDT
Happy New Year directed by Farah Khan also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff.
ALSO READ: Here’s how Deepika Padukone stays creatively inspired
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply