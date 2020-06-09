Batla House pair John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur reunite for music video ‘Gallan Goriyan’

After the success of Batla House, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur are back, this time around to have audiences up and dancing on their feet. The actors reunite for T-Series’ newest song, ‘Gallan Goriyan’, a fun, party song, sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and UK based composer-singer Taz.

John Abraham has constantly chosen to be part of the content that’s relevant and has reinvented himself with every passing year. A star who has made rare appearances in music videos, he last paid tribute to our brave Corona warriors in ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’. Mrunal Thakur on the other hand, made a lasting impact in Batla House, where she shared screen space with the actor.

Says Mrunal Thakur about her experience of shaking a leg in 'Gallan Goriyan', This was the first time I was doing a typical nach-gana song and I am glad to have had this experience although I was quite nervous. Choreographer Adil and Alisha really helped me to open up. It helped that I had rehearsed for about two weeks. In the song, I am supposed to catch John Abraham’s attention and I can be seen shamelessly flirting with him. Being new to the song and dance routine, John would boost my confidence by saying, “Mrunal don’t’ freak out. If you feel stuck somewhere, just smile because you have a beautiful smile and that will take care of everything.”

There was another memory that Mrunal will never forget. “My entire family came on the set unannounced to cheer me up. That was sweet but then after I gave a couple of retakes my mother blurted out, “Aga, kaay zhaala tula? Ghari tar changla expression dete?” I have these really fond memories of Gallan Goriyan. I had great fun being part of a team that was so organized, sorted, and fun to work with.”

Says Dhvani Bhanushali, "I've been extremely lucky to have the constant love and support of my fans. This is my first song with Taz and I hope audiences enjoy 'Gallan Goriyan' just as much."

Adds singer-composer Taz, “I recorded my part in the UK and Dhvani recorded her part in India. I guess now that’s how the world is working. By God’s grace, the song has turned out absolutely beautiful. I am excited to see how my fans worldwide react to this song. It’s got great energy and vibe to it.”

Says choreographer Adil Shaikh, “Mrunal Thakur will surprise you with her dance moves. Gallan Goriyan promises to be one helluva fun song, a family dance entertainer we shot in Mumbai some time ago. Once the lockdown is over and things normalize, I won’t be surprised if this becomes the go-to song to be played at weddings.”

Talking about the song, T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar says, “When I first heard ‘Gallan Goriyan’, I knew it would be an instant hit with audiences. This is an out-and-out fun, dance song by Dhvani Bhanushali and Taz who understands the kind of music Gen-X audiences relate to. ‘Gallan Goriyan’ has a catchy tune and great lyrics. John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur bring the song to life. Their chemistry in ‘Gallan Goriyan’ is a huge pull and one of the song’s biggest highlights.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Gallan Goriyan’. Featuring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, the video is directed by Adil Shaikh and will be out soon on 11th June on T-Series ‘YouTube channel.

