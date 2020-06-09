Single Mom Laura Dern Protests With Her Son

Laura Dern’s cute son Ellery, 18, just graduated from high school a few weeks ago with a home celebration. Ellery’s father is Laura’s ex-husband, musician Ben Harper, and he inherited his father’s good looks. Ellery and his mom were seen marching in more than one Black Lives Matter demonstration this past week. Last year Ellery walked the runway as a first time model at New York Fashion Week, but we hope he has college in his future.

Above, Laura and Ellery walk the family dogs in Brentwood

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results