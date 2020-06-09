Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Protest In Person

Not a lot of celebrities are showing up to protest for Black Lives Matter demonstrations – most of the ones that do are quite young and in a festive mood. But Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez turned up to march with the group on Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles. Certainly that tall guy behind Jennifer is a bodyguard, and you can bet there’s more than one keeping a close eye on the pair. The paparazzi that spotted them is to be congratulated (we wouldn’t have recognized them) – we don’t know if they WANTED to be noticed or not, but their gesture is meaningful.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

