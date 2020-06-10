Shakti Kapoor carries a big drum on his head to buy liquor 

Shakti Kapoor has tickled our bones for years on screen with his various characters. Even during the lockdown, he does not fail to crack us up. On Wednesday, the senior actor shared a video where he can be seen walking around with a large drum on his head and the reason is sure to bring a smile on your face.

The video starts with Shakti Kapoor who is in a pair of black shorts and black T-shirt walking in his society compound, carrying a big red drum. When the person recording the video asks him where he is off to, the actor said, "Daaru lene jaa raha hu (going to get alcohol). The man holding the camera laughs and says that he is getting enough for the rest of the building.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor) on Jun 9, 2020 at 5:39am PDT

Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor has been spending the lockdown with his family members. Recently, the actor posted an emotional video expressing his concerns over the plight of migrant workers who are struggling to get home during this time of crisis.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore leaves father Shakti Kapoor in tears

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results