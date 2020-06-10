Little Inaaya doing Yoga with father Kunal Kemmu is the most adorable thing you will watch today

This year's International Day of Yoga is arriving in less than two weeks. We know a little one who is keenly preparing to do some Yoga, and her adorable video is going to put up a big smile on your face!

We are referring to Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. Kunal took to Instagram to share a video and showed us what goes inside the father-daughter duo's Yoga session. In the video, he is seen practicing Pranayam and instructs Inaaya to follow him. The little one certainly seems to have fun looking at what her dad is upto, and tries to imitate him hilariously. "Preparing for world yoga day. P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day," Kunal wrote.

Preparing for world yoga day ???? P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day

From what Kunal and Soha's respective Instagram handles suggest, Inaaya is usually content with her parents' company, chilling at home. Good to see she is joining the father for Yoga also, these days!

