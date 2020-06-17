Mithun Chakraborty to not celebrate his birthday owing to the pandemic and Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Senior actor Mithun Chakraborty who turns a year older today has decided to not celebrate his birthday. He decided to skip the celebrations this year owing to the pandemic and the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reportedly, Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi said that he and his father have decided to not celebrate the birthday and have urged people to stay safe and stay indoors as much as they can.

Namashi has appealed and requested everyone to take out time and discuss things with their family members and friends regularly. On Sunday, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. As per reports, he was suffering from depression and was undergoing medical treatment for the same. Namashi while speaking to a news agency urged people to accept and learn to live with all kinds of people around you. He asked people to not hurt anyone with their words and ego. He said that everyone should speak their minds and hearts because depression is the biggest killer.

