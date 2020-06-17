Mithun Chakraborty to not celebrate his birthday owing to the pandemic and Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Senior actor Mithun Chakraborty who turns a year older today has decided to not celebrate his birthday. He decided to skip the celebrations this year owing to the pandemic and the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Reportedly, Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi said that he and his father have decided to not celebrate the birthday and have urged people to stay safe and stay indoors as much as they can.
