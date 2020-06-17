Shamas Siddiqui files a defamation case against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya

It was only recently that Aaliya Siddiqui filed for divorce with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and things have been going downhill ever since. His niece had also filed a sexual harassment case against his brother Shamas Siddiqui, who is directing Bole Chudiyaan which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. In a recent development to his family feud, Shamas has filed a criminal defamation case against Aaliya and revealed that they were friends before she met Nawaz.
He also had no idea that Aaliya had filed for a divorce and got to know about it through the news channels.
Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother on the claims of sexual harassment by his niece says it clearly indicates motive
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply