“Sushant Singh Rajput was going to start a film with me”, says Rumi Jaffrey

Writer-director Rumi Jaffrey is in a state of shock after hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death. “This is the third death of someone so close to me happening within weeks. Rishi Kapoor was like a brother, then Wajid Khan who was like family. And now Sushant….I can’t believe it! Sushant was very close to me and my family. He loved my wife’s cooking and insisted on having her khana as soon as the lockdown would be over. We had to meet for the film that we were doing. It was to be produced by Vashu Bhagnani. For some time now Sushant and I were discussing a possible project together. He told me to leave the choice of producer to him, we finally zeroed in on Vashuji,” reveals Rumi.
The shooting was to begin in July. “We were to shoot the film in London. But then this virus ended all our plans. We had promised to meet immediately after the lockdown. But it seems God had others plans.”
Is it true that Sushant recommended Rhea Chakraborty for Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre?
“Not true at all. Rhea was on board from the beginning. She didn’t replace Kriti Kharbanda. Krystle D’Souza did,” says Rumi.
